CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Punjab Tourism app

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has inaugurated the android-based Punjab Tourism app during the international observances of the World Tourism Day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While chairing a high-level session, CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Punjab Tourism app besides launching the Department of Tourist Services (DTS) app.

He said that the app contains information about 511 tourism spots and other details related to routes, hotels and facilities being provided by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

CM Buzdar said that DTS system app is introduced for the tour operators where they can make online registration. The chief minister directed concerned authorities to add facility of online payments.

In his message on the World Tourism Day, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said the provincial government formulated a new policy which transformed tourism as an industry. He added that the tourism sector plays an important role in socio-economic development and the best source to generate income for locals.

Buzdar said that beautiful places in Pakistan always attract tourists and it is among the priorities of the government to promote the sector besides providing essential facilities to them.

179 rest houses have been opened for citizens across Punjab and more spots are being developed under a comprehensive policy by the provincial authorities, he said.

