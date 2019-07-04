Punjab govt likely to end VIP class facilities to prisoners in jails: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government mulling over to end VIP class facilities to the prisoners in the jails of the province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In this regard, it was learnt by ARY News that, Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja will chair a meeting to mull over the matter next week.

The meeting would be attended by the officials of the home department and IG Prisons.

The meeting will review the recommendations from the IG Prisons in order to end VIP class from the province’s jails.

According to the VIP class, a prisoner is allowed to have TV, AC, Fridge, Personal Bed, home food and other facilities while being in jail.

The expenses of facilities to prisoners under VIP class such as TV, air-conditioner, fridge, and newspapers are usually paid by prisoners with the permission of the jail department

It may be recalled, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being provided VIP facilities in the Adiala jail.

According to a notification issued by the home department, he was allowed to avail the options including books, newspapers, a 21-inch television, a table and a chair and a table lamp, a mattress, personal bedding and clothing and food.

