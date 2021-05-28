ARIF WALA: A welder in Punjab has developed a five-seater vehicle in just Rs50,000, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, a welder in Arif Wala named Muhammad Amin has made a vehicle using a 70cc engine. Five people can easily sit in a jeep-like vehicle. It has the capacity to travel at 50km/p with a weight up to 20 mounds.

Talking to ARY News about his creation, Muhammad Amin said after collecting iron from the junkyard he was able to build a vehicle.

The vehicle has been made with the cost of Rs50,000 and it is economical in terms of fuel consumption, the welder added.

The residents of the area said the development of such cars in Pakistan can be made boosted with the support of the government.

Earlier, students of the NED University of Engineering & Technology developed Pakistan’s second Formula Electric Sportscar at a cost of around Rs3.5 million.

