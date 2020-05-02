Punjab achieves about 32pc of wheat procurement target: Chohan

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has achieved 32 pc of wheat procurement target, said provincial Information Minister Fayyzul Hassan Chohan on Saturday.

The minister in his statement said that buying of wheat is underway in all divisions of the province and the government has set wheat buying target of more than 158 billion rupees.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the province till April 30, had achieved, almost 32pc of its wheat procurement target of 45,00000 metric tons. He said that the farmers are being given rs. 1400 for per 40kg of wheat.

Commenting on the economy, the provincial minister said country’s economic is under pressure due to coronavirus outbreak and added that reduction in petroleum prices to benefit the masses.

He said that the provincial government has announced life insurance upto rs 8 million for the front line workers, fighting the pandemic in the province.

On Friday, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had said the Punjab Cabinet has also included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those storing basic commodities would have to face severe punishment.

According to a handout issued here, he had said that strict action was being taken against the hoarding of wheat across Punjab and raids were being carried out in every district in collaboration with the local administration and intelligence agencies.

