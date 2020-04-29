LAHORE: Punjab has reported 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 5,827, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 100 people have so far died from the virus while 1,510 people have recovered.

22 of the coronavirus patients are in critical condition, he said.

The spokesperson said as many as 77,619 tests have been conducted across the province thus far.

It must be noted that the number of total confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 14,885 after 806 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National command and Operation Centre, 11,133 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,425 patients have recovered so far.

With 26 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities now stands at 327.

According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 5,827 cases in Punjab, 5,291 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

The country has conducted 165911 tests so far to detect the virus.

Comments

comments