Punjab’s coronavirus tally rises to 8133, death toll at 100

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday recorded 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 8,133, according to the Primary and Healthcare Department.

The health department said eight more people have died from the deadly virus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 144. 2,680 of the total patients have recovered thus far, it added.

25 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, whereas 101897 tests have been conducted to date.

Earlier today, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that there is a dire need to change attitude of people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to media in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that the government has taken concrete measures for the financial assistance of the deserving people.

It must be noted that Pakistan reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 486 in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 21,501 with an addition of 1,315 cases in last 24 hours.

Number of patients recovered from coronavirus is 5,782 now. As many as 9,857 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours. With this the total number of the tests in the country so far stands at 2,22,404.

