Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab’s higher education in focus as provincial minister calls on PM Imran

Punjab’s higher education

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, the prime minister discussed the promotion of higher education and utilizing the capabilities of youth by preparing them, meet the challenges of the future.

Read More: PM says experts to be consulted to promote higher education

Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing the importance of higher education, called for devising a comprehensive strategy for Punjab to facilitate the students.

Proposed legislation on the code of conduct also came under discussion.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Brave man fights street criminal, disarms him

Pakistan

IHC rejects bail plea of policeman in child abuse case

Pakistan

CEC Appointment: Opposition files plea in SC, seeks court’s guidance

Pakistan

Govt notifies new prosecutor in Musharraf treason case


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close