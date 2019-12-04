Punjab’s higher education in focus as provincial minister calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, the prime minister discussed the promotion of higher education and utilizing the capabilities of youth by preparing them, meet the challenges of the future.

Read More: PM says experts to be consulted to promote higher education

Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing the importance of higher education, called for devising a comprehensive strategy for Punjab to facilitate the students.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے وزیر برائے ہائر ایجوکیشن پنجاب راجہ یاسر ہمایوں کی ملاقات ۔ ملاقات میں ہائر ایجوکیشن کے فروغ، طلبہ کی صلاحیتوں کو اجاگر کرنے اور مستقبل کی قیادت کو پروان چڑھانے کے حوالے سے جامع اور قابل عمل ضابطہ اخلاق مرتب کرنے اور مجوزہ قانون سازی پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/s7NhGFOFG4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 4, 2019

Proposed legislation on the code of conduct also came under discussion.

Comments

comments