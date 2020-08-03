Punjab’s strategy to curb coronavirus proves successful: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that his government’s strategy to overcome the novel coronavirus on Eid ul Azha has proved successful, ARY News reported.

Timely smart lockdown helped to prevent spread of coronavirus during the Eid ul Azha as the number of coronavirus cases going down in the province, the chief minister said in a statement.

Only 24 cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab in past 24 hours, he said.

The total count of coronavirus cases has reached to 93,197 in Punjab, whereas, four more succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,148, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 82,563, while the tally of live cases went down to 8486, the chief minister said.

The province has conducted overall 739,253 diagnostic tests so far, he further said.

He thanked the people for following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for lockdown ahead of Eid.

“Prime Minister’s policy of smart lockdown got widespread appreciation,” he added.

