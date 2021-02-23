Puppy born with six legs beats the odds to survive

A puppy born with six legs is beating the odds to survive in the US state of Oklahoma.

According to veterinarians at the Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, the puppy, named Skipper, was born with a single head and chest cavity but she has six legs, two tails, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

Skipper is believed to be the first canine with six legs to be born alive.

This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days… Posted by Neel Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021

“All of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy. Its possible she may need physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she gets older,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The hospital said Skipper is “very strong” and is doing well at her owner’s home.

“She has a type of congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus which simply means she has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs among other things,” the post said.

