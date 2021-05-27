Qaim Ali Shah appears before NAB in PSM land case

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on Thursday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land case, ARY News reported.

The NAB’s Rawalpindi office on Wednesday had asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), senior leader, to appear before the joint investigation team of the NAB on Thursday (today).

Talking to journalists, after appearing before the NAB, Qaim Ali Shah said DC and the commissioner were enjoying powers in the land case, in which he was summoned.

“Was asked to amend the law, but I rejected,” Shah said and added that the NAB has not given him any questionnaire neither gave another date for the appearance.

Replying to a reunion with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PPP leader said that the party has yet not decided in this context.

The decision about rejoining PDM will be taken by the committee.

Read more: Court acquits all suspects in Pakistan Steel Mills corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah in 2012.

According to the reference, the accused had embezzled funds in the award of contracts, causing a loss of over Rs13 million to the Pakistan Steel Mills.

