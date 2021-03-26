Deadline given to file supplementary reference against Qaim Ali Shah, others

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur has given a deadline to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and other accused till April 7 in illegal disbursement of funds case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court conducted the hearing of a case related to the illegal disbursement of funds for a college land in Kandhkot. The court directed the anti-corruption watchdog to file a supplementary reference against former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, ex-Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim and others till April 7.

During the hearing, the lawyer of an accused Mirza Khan told the court that the bureau was not filing the supplementary reference for the last two years.

The NAB prosecutor said that the accountability court should allow the bureau to file a supplementary reference.

The judge remarked that the corruption reference would be considered final if the bureau fails to file a supplementary reference till April 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two former chief ministers and officers are facing a corruption reference worth Rs110 million. The accused were given pre-arrest bails by the court, whereas, Qaim Ali Shah had recorded his statement before the NAB investigators at Sukkur headquarters.

According to NAB, the corruption reference was filed over the illegal disbursement of funds for college land to Mirza Khan Sundrani.

