LAHORE: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the government’s move to “rename” the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Qamar Zaman Kaira cited the federal law secretary, the finance secretary and the BISP secretary and director general as respondents.

The petitioner, who is also the PPP Central Punjab president, states in his petition that the BISP was launched to provide financial assistance and other social protection and safety cover to economically-distressed persons and families.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said currently, the incumbent government is extending financial assistance in the name of ‘Ehsaas Programme’ under BISP Act, 2010. The government illegally, unlawfully, unconstitutionally and with malicious intent renamed the programme without introducing any requisite amendment in the Act, he argued.

“It is a settled principle that no policy/decision could be made against the statute without proper amendment in the relevant statute applicable to the matter in question,” the PPP leader said.

He added the act of the government to rename the BISP as ‘Ehsaas Programme‘ is neither permissible nor justified in the absence of any amendment in the Act. He, therefore, pleaded with the high court to declare the government’s move to “rename” the programme without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

