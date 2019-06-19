Qandeel Baloch murder case hearing adjourned till June 26

MULTAN: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday adjourned testimony of more witnesses in Qandeel Baloch murder case, till June 26, ARY News reported.

In today’s hearing statement of Kashif, a witness of the complainant in the case, while cross-examination of an important accused in the case Aslam Shaheen was completed.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till June 26. The statements of the more witnesses will be recorded in the case in the next hearing.

On July 15, 2016, model Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem in Multan. The suspect stated he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

Lately, a court in Multan rejected a plea of the accused seeking release on bail on the basis of his settlement with the complainant.

The deceased’s father, who is the complainant in the case, filed an affidavit in the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail.

On May 4, the court framed charges against cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and four other suspects in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar read out charges against the suspects, including the cleric and two brothers of the deceased. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges levelled against them.

