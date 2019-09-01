Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at Speakers’ conference in Maldives

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri effectively raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris in Speakers’ conference held in the Maldives and knocked out India in the forum, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It was the first interaction between Pakistan and India at government level after India’s unilateral action in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August and Pakistan successfully highlighted Kashmir issue and plight of suppressed Kashmiris.

Addressing the conference, Qasim Khan Suri said that human crisis has emerged due to continuous curfew and lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the conference strongly condemned India’s atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.

On the occasion, Indian delegation in the conference tried to create hindrance during the speech of Qasim Khan Suri but effectively intercepting Indian participants in the conference, he kept on speaking for 14-minutes.

Curfew and strict communication blockade on Sunday entered 28th day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), over 4,500 persons among over 10,000 arrested have been booked under the draconian law.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of TV channels.

The printing of local newspapers remains suspended while schools shut.

