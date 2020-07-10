Qatar Airways issues new advisory for passengers travelling from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Qatar Airways has issued a new advisory making it mandatory for all the passengers travelling from Pakistan to provide a copy of the test result for COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Qatar Airways, all the passengers travelling from Pakistan through the airline shall be required to provide a copy of test results for COVID-19 conducted during the 72 hours prior to boarding.

The test results of only four particular laboratories will be acceptable, the spokesperson said and added that the laboratories will directly send the reports to the airline.

However, children below the age of 12 will be exempted from the COVID-19 test. The new advisory will come into effect from July 13.

Earlier on June 3, Qatar Airways had temporarily suspended its flight operations in Pakistan.

The airline sources had said that Qatar Airways had suspended its flights to Pakistan due to unknown reasons. The suspension of flight operations by Qatar Airways had come at the time when the aviation authority held a meeting with the country managers of international airlines operating within Pakistan to seek suggestions pertaining to the resumption of international flights.

