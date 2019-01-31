KARACHI: Consul General of Qatar in Karachi Mishal M. Al Ansari said on Thursday, his country will recruit 100,000 Pakistan citizens by issuing work visa in all sectors, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to media during his visit to Matiari district in Sindh, he told that Qatar has already opened its visa centers in Karachi and Islamabad to facilitate Pakistani workers and professionals.

“We are working to boost bilateral relations between the two countries and looking forward to take advantage of Pakistan’s offers,” he continued.

Last year in December, Qatari ambassador Mr. Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri announced that Qatar will give jobs to 0.1 million Pakistanis. Meanwhile, he committed to offer support for the education sector in Pakistan. “Qatar will provide education to one million Pakistani children who are out of schools,” he added.

Recently, the government of Qatar has also lifted a ban on import of Pakistani rice which will add huge revenue to the national income. Over the years, rice has been Pakistan’s major export product to Qatar. The lifting of the ban is expected to provide an additional US $40-50 million of rice exports to the oil-rich company if the quality is maintained. During the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar, the Qatari government agreed to include Pakistan origin rice in the tender documents of the Central Tendering Committee which falls directly under the purview of Qatar’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

