Qatar envoy meets COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Qatar Ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The newly-appointed Qatar envoy, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the army chief exchanged views on matters related to mutual interest and coordination in different sectors between both countries.

COAS Bajwa congratulated Al Thani for assuming charge of the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed hopes that bilateral ties between both countries will be further strengthened.

The army chief stressed the establishment of durable peace to ensure regional stability and economic development.

The Qatari envoy acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistani government for bringing peace and stability to the region.

Earlier on July 16, the ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had met President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad where he conveyed greetings of Qatar emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the president and wishes for his health and well-being, and for the prosperity, development, health and wellness of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the envoy expressed gratitude and appreciation for accepting his credentials as Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stating that both countries have distinguished historical relations that have been strengthened over time thanks to mutual keenness and desire to enhance these relations in all fields.

