Qatar’s new minimum wage comes into force

A minimum wage for expats in Qatar has taken effect as part of labour reforms unveiled last year in August, according to Qatari media.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs announced the implementation of the new minimum wage for all workers beginning Saturday, the Qatari news agency QNA reported.

According to the new regulations, the minimum wage is set at QAR 1,000 per month.

An additional QAR 500 must be allocated per month by the employer for accommodation and an additional QAR 300 per month for food, unless the employer provides both accommodation and food.

Previously, there was a temporary minimum wage set at 750 riyals ($206) a month.

It is pertinent to mention here that as part of the labour changes, foreign workers in Qatar will no longer need non-objection certificate to terminate their contracts, allowing them the opportunity for job mobility.

Qatari authorities have said the reforms aim to protect workers’ rights, stimulate economic growth, and open doors for investors, employers and employees alike.

