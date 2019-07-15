Qatar to modernize Pakistani airports

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has offered his country’s cooperation to transform five big airports of Pakistan.

As per details, government sources said Mr Thani made the offer to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Qatar will modernize all old airports of Pakistan by providing financial and technical assistance, sources said adding that modern technology and new designs will replace the outdated system and infrastructure.

The Qatari emir asked the prime minister to outsource the services for Pakistani airports to modify them on the model of the Qatar airport.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting in this regard on Monday (today) and will take key decisions for the aviation sector.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar, secretary aviation and other top officials will attend the meeting. The session is also expected to take key decisions with regard to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) including approval of separation of two important sections from the department.

