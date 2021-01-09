Web Analytics
Qatar announces new Covid-19 restrictions for travellers with Saudi border

Following the opening of the air, land and sea borders between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar imposed a number of new Covid-19 rules for all travellers from the Abu Samra border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by the Qatari Government Communications Office, all arrivals to the State of Qatar from the Abu Samra border crossing are required to undergo a COVID-19 test and obtain a virus-free certificate no more than 72 hours before travel.

All arrivals will be subject to hotel quarantine for one week. The hotel accommodation is to be booked through the “Discover Qatar” website prior to arrival. All travelers from Qatar wishing to travel through the Abu Samra border crossing must make a reservation for hotel quarantine for the date of return before leaving the country.

All arrivals must sign a formal pledge to adhere to hotel quarantine and follow the policies and conditions of the quarantine, in addition to downloading the Ehteraz application, which traces COVID-19 infections.

These measures are subject to change based on COVID-19 public health indicators in the State of Qatar and around the world.

