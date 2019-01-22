Qatar to buy two gas power plants from Pakistan: FM Qureshi

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Qatar would buy two gas power plants from Pakistan and would build two other power plants in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News correspondent, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Qatar would play key role in the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and would financially support the national flag carrier.

He said that Doha was interested in investment in agriculture sector pertaining to processing field in Pakistan.The foreign minister said that a delegation of Qatari business community would arrive in Pakistan to explore the investment opportunities in the country.

As a goodwill gesture, Qatar had lifted ban on rice import from Pakistan, Qureshi concluded.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed LNG deal and reviewed the future price of fuel.

The high profile meeting took place at Diwan-e-Amiri Doha Qatar. Sources said, the two sides had agreed over compliance of the LNG agreement but a review of prices could be discussed.

The two countries would also discuss the issue of supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar on upto US$ four billion delayed payment, and increase in trade volume, sources said.

Pakistan would put up a suggestion for a quota of 100,000 jobs for Pakistani nationals in upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled in Qatar in 2022.

