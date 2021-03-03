Qatar introduces WhatsApp service on labour laws

DOHA: In a bid to provide information about the country’s labour laws to employers and expatriate workers, Qatar’s government has introduced a multilingual WhatsApp service.

According to the Government Communications Office (GCO), a multilingual WhatsApp service is available of cost. It provides up-to-date information for employers and expatriate workers about their rights and labour codes.

It also offers information on the Qatar visa centres and answers to the most frequently asked questions about labour laws, Gulf News reported.

The 24-hour information service is an automated chatbot and is available in Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Nepali and Malayalam.

The service can be activated through the link: https://wa.me/97460060601?text=Hi

