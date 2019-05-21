Qatari businessmen keen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Qatari ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Talking to the NA speaker, Al-Mansouri said, “Qatri investors are keen to take part in the economic activities in Pakistan and various agreements have been signed for investment in agriculture, power and manufacturing sectors.”

He assured his government’s support for socio-economic uplift of marginalized segments of the society, health, education and sanitation.

Read More: Qatar keen to invest in different sectors of Pakistan: Dawood

The envoy expressed confidence that fraternal ties between both the countries would further strengthen by frequent interaction between the parliamentarians of the two countries and economic cooperation.

On the accession, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Qatar and added that both the countries tied in eternal bonds of religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

Qaiser emphasized the need to further solidify existing bonds between Pakistan and Qatar through parliamentary cooperation. He underlined the need for participation of Qatari investors in power and infrastructure development projects in Pakistan.

Comments

comments