Qatari emir to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is arriving in Islamabad today (Saturday) on a two-day official visit.

The Qatari emir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, according to the Foreign Office.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will also have a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign several MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas.

In a statement, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said the visit of the Qatari emir will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and added it will also establish a future partnership based relationship between the two countries.

The envoy said the emir will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi.

He highlighted that Qatar and Pakistan enjoy good relations and they both shared a common vision to strengthen them in various fields.

