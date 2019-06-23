Qatari emir’s visit to boost economic ties, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit of Pakistan will boost trade between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said the Qatari emir’s trip is of immense significance.

“A meeting between the leadership of both the countries in view of prevailing situation in the region is vital,” she added.

The special assistant said the visit manifests that the world is focusing on Pakistan.

She said this trip will also open doors of job opportunities for Pakistani youth in Qatar.

Ms Awan said a joint working group of the two countries has also been set up. A LNG terminal is nearing its completion and will soon be inaugurated, she added.

“Foreign investment is vital for stabilising the country’s economy,” she stressed, adding that Pakistan will benefit immensely from the Qatar government’s lifting of a ban Pakistan-origin rice.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had arrived in Pakistan at the Nur Khan air base on Saturday evening on an official two day visit along with a high-powered delegation of Ministers.

During his visit, Pakistan and Qatar signed three MOUs for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Comments

comments