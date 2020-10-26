QAU sealed after coronavirus cases surface

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad was temporarily closed on Monday after the emergence of five Covid-19 infections in different departments, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the university administration.

The decision comes after District Health Officer (DHO) had dispatched a letter to the university administration advising to seal concerned departments.

“As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulatory and Coordination, due to these five coronavirus cases on the campus, all academic and research activities is hereby shifted to online till November 6,” reads the notification.

The university administration has also directed students to vacate hostels unless from remote areas.

Earlier today, the health authorities have advised Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) to close concerned departments after five confirmed case of novel coronavirus surfaced in the institution.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 707 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, soaring the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

