Quack depriving people of their kidneys caught in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a quack impersonation transplant surgeon for stealing patients’ kidneys, ARY News reported.

Taking action on a tip-off, PHOTA’s vigilance cell conducted raid at a private hospital in Lahore and took Fawad, a quack impersonation transplant surgeon into custody.

لاہور میں دھوکا دہی سے گردہ نکالنے نکالنے والا جعلی ڈاکٹر ملزم فواد گرفتار لاہور میں دھوکا دہی سے گردہ نکالنے نکالنے والا جعلی ڈاکٹر ملزم فواد گرفتار — ملزم فواد نام نہاد ٹرانسپلانٹ سرجن بن کر لوگوں کو دھوکا دیتا رہا — ملزم کیخلاف فیصل آباد میں مقدمہ بھی درج ہے#ARYNews Posted by ARY News Urdu on Saturday, February 8, 2020

PHOTA Deputy Director Adnan Bhatti said that Fawad had reportedly deprived dozens of people of their kidneys. He said that the quack might be a member of the racket that steal patients kidneys.

The official maintained that many cases of kidney theft were registered against the quack in different police station of the city.

He said that patients knew only after regaining consciousness that one of their kidneys had been stolen during the operation. Bhatti said that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

In 2017, then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the investigation agencies to join hands against the menace of illegal organ transplants.

Justice Saqib Nisar during suo moto hearing of the case by the Supreme Court had called joint efforts to curb the menace of illegal organ trade.

Police had submitted its report about illegal organ transplants in the court. The report, comprised of 53 pages, had disclosed that several gangs dealing in illegal kidney trade operating in villages of Punjab.

