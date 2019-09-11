New Dehli’s unilateral action busted the myth of Indian secularism: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: On Quaid’s day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called out New Dehli for its illegal annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In his message on Twitter, he said on Wednesday that Quaid’s vision ‘Kashmir is the Jugular Vein of Pakistan’ resonates strongly today.

“India’s unilateral action has busted the myth of Indian secularism & reaffirmed the two-nation theory which under the indomitable leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, formed the basis for Pakistan.”

The 71st death anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also set to observe and commemorate the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with utmost reverence.

