Quaid-e-Azam’s 72nd death anniversary being observed today

KARACHI: The 72nd death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed by the nation on Friday.

A special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi in this connection, whereas, people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave.

Moreover, educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations will organise special programmes to mark the day.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on September 11 – 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi today and laid a floral wreath at his grave and offered Fateha. The president also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

While talking to journalists, he urged following rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for achieving the goals to become a successful nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Alvi said that the volume of the determination and resolve of Pakistanis can be approximated from the way the nation has defeated the coronavirus spread when most developed nations are still struggling to deal with the pandemic.

