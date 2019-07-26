‘Quake relief fund embezzled in 2009-11’: Daily Mail journalist hits back at Shehbaz

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday he has served a legal notice to the Mail on Sunday, Mail Online and its journalist David Rose over the July 14 article that accused him of embezzling funds meant for victims of the 2005 earthquake.

“[I] have served legal notice to the DailyMail,” he tweeted, sharing a copy of the legal notice.

Hours after Mr Sharif’s tweet, David Rose took to Twitter, saying: “I’m only going to make one comment on Shahbaz Sharif’s recent statements.”

“He [Shehbaz] complains the earthquake was in 2005 before he became CM. But according to evidence already aired in a Pakistani court, the alleged thefts from the quake relief fund were in 2009 and 2011. Refutation?”

