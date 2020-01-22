DAVOS: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has affirmed her commitment to helping Pakistan promote digital identity as a public good.

This was stated by Tania Aidrus, chief of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan Vision campaign, who met the Queen of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit being held in Davos.

In a tweet, she said: “Great seeing Queen Maxima #UNSGSA for #FinancialInclusion at #Davos2020.”

“She talked fondly about her last visit to Pakistan and is deeply committed to helping us promote digital identity as a public good and bridging the gender digital divide in Pakistan.”

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited Pakistan from November 25-27 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

During her stay, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi among other top Pakistani officials.

At a meeting with the premier, she appreciated his efforts of prioritising access of women to finance and digitising government payments and procedures.

