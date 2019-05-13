Four martyred, six injured as IED blast targets police van in Quetta

QUETTA: Four policemen were martyred while others were said to be injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the city’s Mini Market area on Monday, ARY News reported.

The blast occurred near an on-duty mobile of Rapid Response Group (RRG) of Police, parked near the vicinity.

The injured have been shifted to the nearest hospital and are being given medical aid, two injured officials currently battle life and death circumstances and are reported critical.

It is being speculated that the explosive material may have been concealed in a parked motorcycle.

Speaking to ARY News the Home Minister, Balochistan Mir Zia Lango said: “the blast occurred near a police mobile stationed near the market, according to initial reports the explosives were affixed or concealed.”

This is a developing story and details will be added as they arrive

