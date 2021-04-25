Two injured after police open fire to close shops in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two persons were wounded after security officials allegedly opened fire during an action to close shops in Balochistan capital Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Traders have accused the assistant commission and his security team of using force to close shops in a shopping mall located at Tola Ram road of Quetta. It may be noted here that the local administration had earlier issued orders for the closure of markets and trade centres on Sunday in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, the traders have reportedly violated the government orders by opening the shops at the shopping mall and continued the trade activities despite the closure directives. After taking notice, the local administration along with security personnel reached the spot to implement the government order.

The police officials have allegedly opened fire outside the shopping mall, leaving two persons injured who were later shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Traders alleged that the police officials opened fire on them following the orders of the assistant commissioner. Eyewitnesses told the media that the shopkeepers commenced fighting with the security officials who came in to close the mall. During the brawl, they opened fire which led to a stampede on the scene.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the concerned officials. He said that action will be taken against the responsible persons after investigation. He added that such incidents are sorrowful amid the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ramazan month.

The Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani claimed that the shopkeepers have tortured the security officials and attempted to snatch their weapons, mobiles and wireless sets. Two officials were also injured in the incident who were shifted to CMH Hospital.

He added that a thorough probe is underway to ascertain the facts behind the incident.

In a clarification message, the Quetta deputy commissioner Aurangzeb Badini said that two Levies officials were subjected to torture by the shopkeers when they raided the shopping mall for the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He claimed that the officials’ action was a response to the torture of shopkeepers where a person sustained wounds.

Badini expressed sorrow over the incident where a citizen was injured in firing and said that investigation is underway to take action against the responsible persons.

