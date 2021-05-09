Quetta imposes ban on entry of vehicles from other districts

QUETTA: The district administration has imposed ban on entry of vehicles from other districts in Quetta owing to spike in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta has dispatched a letter of this effect to the DCs of the adjoining districts.

The DC in the letter asked the authorities of the adjacent districts Mastung, Kachhi, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah to stop entry of the vehicles in Quetta.

Following the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Balochistan government had recently announced to impose coronavirus lockdown from May 08.

Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a statement that tougher restrictions have been imposed across the province from May 08 to 16. A ban was imposed on all trade and amusement activities. All markets, shops, shopping malls will remain closed following the new restrictions.

However, the shops of essential commodities, medical stores, hospitals, blood banks, dairy items, grocery, meat, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open.

Shahwani announced that the restrictions will also be implemented on the night of the Eidul Fitr under which all shops of jewelry, mehndi and clothes will remain closed.

Comments

comments