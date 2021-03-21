Quetta Police arrest taxi driver accused in triple murder of children

QUETTA: Police has arrested a man allegedly involved in recent triple murder of children in Quetta, quoting DIG Police ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The suspect has been a native of Sibi driving taxi in Quetta,” DIG Police Azhar Akram told media.

“Accused Iqbal had a grudge against slain children and their parents,” the police official said. “He also wanted to kill the parents of children.”

“There are some reasons of the slaying incident, which will be inappropriate to made public,” the DIG said.

“The accused was providing pick and drop service to the family,” he said.

“Police was suspecting someone having frequent access to the home. On indication of the girl injured in the incident, police easily nabbed the killer,” police official said.

“The children allowed the murderer entry in the house, as they were acquainted with him,” DIG Azhar Akram said.

“If someone else found involved in the murder, will also be arrested,” he said.

“Accused has confessed his crime and police has produced him before the magistrate and taken his remand for three days,” police official said.

“The prosecution will request for hearing of the triple murder case in the model court,” he added.

In a horrific incident on Monday March 15, three siblings were found dead in a home in Quetta, while another in injured condition with their throats slit.

According to police, the three siblings aged between five to 10 years were found dead from their home in Saryab Road area in the provincial capital while a six-year-old girl was critically injured.

“The injured was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment after she lost a lot of blood owing to the injury,” police said adding that all of them were attacked with a sharp-edged object.

The deceased children were identified as Hasnain Ahmed, Aqsa and Zainul Abideen.

