Quetta: Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD

QUETTA: The law enforcement agencies foiled a terrorist plot in Quetta on Tuesday and killed three terrorism suspects in exchange of fire with the officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported.

The exchange of fire took place at Ghabarg area in the outskirts of Quetta earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson of CTD said.

The firing incident took place today when the CTD personnel signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop but it continued to move and resulted in exchange of fire.

The CTD personnel recovered 35 kilograms of explosive material from the vehicle, spokesperson said.

Moreover, two sub-machine guns (SMGs), one pistol and hand grenades were also recovered from the vehicle, according to the spokesman.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for identification, he added.

The alleged militants were Afghan nationals and were involved in terrorist activities in Quetta’s Kuchlak town.

