‘Quetta winds’ unleash a chilly weather spell in Karachi

KARACHI: The mercury has dropped in the metropolis with a windy spell as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of cold weather in Karachi from Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The met office had earlier predicted that the minimum temperature in the port city will remain between 08–10 ºCelsius today, which will likely to further drop to 07 – 09 ºCelsius on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Presently northerly/northwesterly winds blowing in the city with a wind speed of 10-12 kilometres per hour, which could shoot up to 35 to 40 kilometres in daytime, according to the weather office.

The met office has also predicted further intensity in cold weather for next few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMD had earlier forecast a new spell of cold weather in Karachi from today, which could break the seven-year-record of the lowest temperature in the city.

According to the Met Office, a new system of rainfall has entered in North Balochistan which will lead to rain and snowfall in these areas from Monday. “Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Barkhan areas will witness downpour while snowfall in mountainous regions” the PMD said.

The chilling Quetta winds will move towards Karachi from Monday, breaking a seven-year-old record of the lowest temperature in the city. “These winds will continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, lowering the city’s temperature to a single digit,” it said.

Rain and snowfall predicted in upper/central parts of the country during the weekend.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Saturday (evening/night) and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Sunday.

Yesterday Provincial authorities imposed an extreme cold weather emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the temperature hit a freezing level in parts of the province.

According to the relief department of the KP, an extreme cold weather emergency has been declared in the province, under which food and shelter would be provided to the homeless people.

