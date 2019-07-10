LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome Commonwealth’s partnership in the special economic zones to be established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in London on Wednesday, he pointed out that Pakistan is focusing its attention to regional peace and stability.

Qureshi said Pakistan has registered unprecedented successes in the war on terrorism. “We have a National Action Plan to defeat terrorism and extremism.”

He said the tribal districts have been brought into the national mainstream by merging them with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the first time that the tribal districts are being given representation in the provincial assembly.

The foreign minister said concrete steps have been taken to check money laundering and terror financing.

“Our government is pursuing pro-investment and pro-business policies as Pakistan is an emerging market with a population of about two hundred million people,” he said.

Pakistan is determined to achieve sustainable development goals and “we have started Ehsaas Program to protect the vulnerable segments of the society.” He added the country has also started Sehat Sahulat program to provide health cover to the deprived segments of the society.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is fully cognizant of the challenge posed by Climate Change and has set the target of planting ten billion trees in five years.

He also briefed the Commonwealth meeting about the steps taken by Pakistan for protection of rights of women and minorities.

