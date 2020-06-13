FM Qureshi, CM Buzdar discuss south Punjab secretariat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Lahore to discuss latest developments about south Punjab civil secretariat, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, CM Usman Buzdar apprised the foreign minister that the south Punjab secretariat will be made operational soon and added that an additional chief secretary and additional Inspector General (AIG) of police will be appointed in Multan and Bahawalpur.

The chief minister said that he had approved creation of various posts including an additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional Inspector General (AIG) of police to make the secretariat functional.

Lashing out at the former rulers, the chief minister said that they had spent the funds allocated for the development of south Punjab in their own constituencies.

The chapter on unfair distribution of development funds has been closed, he added.

On the occasion, both the leaders condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the restive Line of Control (LoC).

Read More: South Punjab Secretariat to become functional from July: FM Qureshi

Earlier on March 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the process to envisage South Punjab and materialize it into a reality should now be completed and everyone should support the idea.

FM Qureshi had said that the incumbent government did not seek any credit for fulfilling an ardent demand of the residents living on south Punjab belt.

Qureshi had said that those trying to oppose the idea should focus on the positives of this creation rather than projecting and highlighting the few negatives that exist.

The foreign minister had said that the government wanted to move forward and implement what it had promised before coming into power and asked for no glory in return, the governments only focus was ensuring the best living standards possible for its people.

Comments

comments