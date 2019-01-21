Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Qureshi, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC progress, bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the federal capital. 

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal reported on Twitter that the two dignitaries discussed bilateral, regional issues and progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Recalling his earlier meetings with the Chinese FM, FM Qureshi reiterated [Pakistan’s] desire to further strengthen” bilateral ties between the two countries by promoting cooperation in diverse fields, the spokesperson further said.

Few days earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon the need for early completion of CPEC projects and directed the Board of Investment’s chairman to present a comprehensive plan for swift development of special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting to review progress on CPEC projects based on Pak-China cooperation in the areas of industrial development, special economic zones, agriculture, socio-economic development and Gwadar port.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said Pak-China cooperation in industrial development and agriculture sector would help realise the country’s true potential in these sectors. He emphasized the need for expediting work on various projects under CPEC.

“Early completion of CPEC projects is in Pakistan’s interest as it will bring great socio-economic opportunities,” said PM Khan. “Pakistan can benefit from Chinese experience of pulling its people out of poverty.”

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

UNGA president pays tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers

Pakistan

Sahiwal incident: FIR lodged by CTD raises several questions

Pakistan

PM Khan displeased with ministers over Sahiwal incident

Pakistan

LHC moved against CTD officials involved in Sahiwal incident


ARY NEWS URDU