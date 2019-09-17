Qureshi details diplomatic victories of Pakistan on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Regarding the Kashmir dispute, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi highlighted the unprecedented diplomatic victories of Pakistan earned at various international fora since the India’s abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking at an intra-party conference organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday, Qureshi again challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir and hold a rally in Srinagar, “if he can dare.”

Shedding light on the decades’ long freedom movement of Kashmiris, the minister said “August 5 gave a new turn to this struggle.” He added that August 5 is a day when India took the illegal decision of scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an emergency session of the joint parliament to discuss the situation in Kashmir, which sent a message to the world that the nation stands united on the issue, Qureshi said.

“We tried to underscore the Kashmir issue to the world.” After 54 years, United Nations Security Council took up the Kashmir debate, despite India’s attempt to hinder the session, the minister added.

He said the session of UNSC was encouraging for Kashmiris.

Pakistan also put Organization of Islamic Council (OIC) into action and demanded the OIC members to push India to lift curfew from the held territory, Qureshi mentioned.

“Today, Kashmir issue is on the agenda of European Union Parliament in spite of India’s opposition,” the foreign minister said.

