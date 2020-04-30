FM Qureshi, Iranian counterpart discuss COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Javad Zarif on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Offering condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to COVID-19, FM Qureshi expressed the hope that Iran would achieve success against the pandemic.

During the telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the recent outbreak of desert locust in the region and agreed on the need for collective endeavors to effectively address this menace. They also exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and our hopes for the earliest commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

He expressed thanks for Iranian leadership’s principled position on the rights of the Kashmiri people and highlighted enhanced difficulties in occupied Kashmir due to communications restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other supplies to address COVID-19.

The foreign minister also drew his attention to the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, emphasizing that it should be rejected by the world community.

Read More: Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts against coronavirus

Earlier on March 4, Pakistan and Iran had agreed on joint efforts to cope with the threat of novel coronavirus.

The resolve had come during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif.

Comments

comments