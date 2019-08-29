Qureshi briefs New Zealand Deputy PM about situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a telephone call to New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday and discussed the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister apprised the New Zealand deputy prime minister that India abolished special status of occupied Kashmir through a unilateral step on 5th August 2019 in contravention to the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the issue, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said India wants to change demography of occupied Kashmir through repressive tactics.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the unarmed people of occupied Kashmir have been facing curfew, which has caused shortage of food and medicines there.

He said there is complete blockade of communication means so that the world could not know the facts on ground in occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said the reports of the foreign media and international human rights organizations are pointing out at an emerging humanitarian crisis.

Expressing concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister said we are closely observing the situation.

He said New Zealand is also receiving information about occupied Kashmir from the Kashmiri community in New Zealand, and his country will continue playing its positive role in this regard.

