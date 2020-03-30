FM Qureshi calls for joint efforts of OIC countries to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to exert joint efforts to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Al-Othaimeen, FM Qureshi said that the Covid-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world.

Both the leaders discussed the steps taken by the OIC to prevent the spread of the pandemic and the critical situation in occupied Kashmir in the context of this challenge.

FM Qureshi lauded the OIC secretary general’s recent remarks regarding the finding of a solution to this pandemic challenge by research institutions and scientists.

Earlier on March 15, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the prime minister’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza apprised SAARC leaders on the measures the government has taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, she had said the World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded Pakistan’s measures against the infection.

SAPM Awan had said, “Pakistan’s participation in the SAARC video conference on the coronavirus pandemic is a testimony to the fact that the country cares as much for the life and health of the people living in the region as its own.”

