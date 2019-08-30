ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Saudi counterpart Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf to discuss the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to him, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under curfew for the last 25 days and all communication has been blocked in the area, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said international media and human rights organizations are pointing towards gross human rights violations in the occupied region.

The minister underlined that innocent Kashmiris Muslims have not been allowed to offer Eid and Juma prayers and mosques are locked in the held territory. He said the international community will have to play an effective role in saving the innocent Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian barbarities.

Qureshi also apprised his Saudi counterpart of the recent contacts made with foreign ministers of various countries and the details of letters written to the United Nation Secretary-General, the President UN Security Council and the Secretary-General OIC.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed concern over the grave situation.

Both foreign ministers agreed to establish peace in the region and to continue contacts.

