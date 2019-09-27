NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan accords high importance to the poverty alleviation agenda, as testified by the launch of “Ehsaas” as a landmark poverty alleviation program in the country.

Talking to the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in New York on Thursday, Qureshi congratulated him on his election as the president of UNGA session, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed the hope that Tijjani Muhammad-Bande’s presence would help bring new dynamism to the important office through his focus on poverty alleviation and conflict resolution.

The foreign minister added that South Asia faced serious threats to its peace and security owing to the non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and needed the international community’s proactive involvement in the conflict resolution process.

The United Nations Security Council reform process also came under discussion during the meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan supported a more democratic, representative, accountable, and transparent Security Council, achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Members.

Comments

comments