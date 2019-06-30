Qureshi rejects opposition’s demand of mid-term polls

KHANEWAL: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday turned down the opposition parties’ demand of mid-term elections as uncalled for, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Jahanian near Khanewal today, Qureshi said demand for mid-term elections by Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz in current situation is unjustified.

Qureshi said that general elections in the country held recently, hardly one year ago, so as there was no justification of demand for mid term polls.

He also said that the government has proved its clear majority during the approval of federal budget in the National Assembly.

Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges, he said, advising the opposition to extend cooperation to the government in this regard.

Qureshi expressed hope that Pakistan will overcome all challenges under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister also said that dialogue process with Afghanistan progressing in right direction and we are waiting for a positive outcome. He said matters with India were also under process.

Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.

