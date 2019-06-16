FM Qureshi expresses satisfaction over success of e-visa service

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction over the success of e-visa regime, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the service was getting desired results.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that people were utilizing the e-visa service for business, tourism and education purposes.

He said e-visa policy would prove to be a milestone for promotion of tourism and strengthening of economy. The foreign minister hope that the new e-visa policy would also stimulate economic diplomacy.

According to National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) records, 9931 e-visa applications have been received so far, of which 7160 persons were granted visa immediately, read the statement. Meanwhile, 2246 applications are under consideration while 325 have been rejected on technical grounds.

Read More: Qureshi terms e-visa facility a big achievement

Earlier on May 10, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said the successful launch of e-visa facility was a big achievement of the PTI government.

Talking to a delegation led by Chairman NADRA Usman Mubin in Islamabad, he had said e-visa facility had been introduced to issue visas in a timely and transparent manner. The minister had said difficulties in getting visas could be overcome through an online visa facility. The NADRA chairman had briefed the foreign minister about online visa facility.

Comments

comments