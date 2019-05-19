Qureshi seeks softening of Kuwaiti visa regime for Pakistan

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has discussed visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals with Kuwaiti officials, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Qureshi, who visiting Kuwait has urged the local authorities to soften its visa policy for Pakistani community.

The minister raised the issue during a meeting with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah in Kuwait.

They discussed Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations and the issue of visa restrictions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistani workforce, comprising over one lac people is playing an important role in development of Kuwait.

The foreign minister said the Pakistanis living in Kuwait for last many years are confused about the visa restrictions and are finding it hard to invite their families to the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that 115,000 Pakistani nationals were settled in Kuwait in year 2015, the number has now come down to 1,05000.

He urged the Kuwaiti Interior Minister to review the visa policy for Pakistanis and exempt Pakistan from visa restrictions in place since 2011.

Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah assured the Foreign Minister that government of Kuwait will sympathetically look into the issue and will take serious steps to resolve it.

Qureshi had arrived in Kuwait on a two-day official visit on Saturday to hold talks with Kuwaiti leaders.

Before his departure talking to media persons at Islamabad airport, Qureshi had said he was carrying a letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He had expressed confidence that his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Comments

comments