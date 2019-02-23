FM Qureshi telephones Nepali counterpart, discusses security situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister of Nepal Pardeep Kumar Gyawali to discuss the security situation in region.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, during the telephonic conversation FM Qureshi underscored the significance of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

He stressed that one of the founding ideologies behind SAARC was to bring regional countries together and the organization should play a role for peace and security in the region.

FM Qureshi spoke to #Nepali FM Pardeep Kumar Gyawali and discussed security situation in the region.

The FM emphasized that one of the founding ideology behind #SAARC was to bring regional countries together and it should play a role for peace and security in the region pic.twitter.com/Kj1QpGAD7p — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 23, 2019

The SAARC is a regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical group of South Asian nations. Its member states include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Time an again, Pakistan has urged all the member countries for a need to work together with cohesion to transform the lives of their peoples and alleviate poverty from the region.

However, India’s non-serious attitude often blocks the progress of SAARC as it frequently defies the spirit of the forum. Lately, India became a hurdle in the way of hosting SAARC summit at Pakistan by announcing that it will not partake in the conference if it is held in Islamabad.

